KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Work begins Thursday near the busy Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 interchange.
The safety improvement project is likely to cause pains for drivers over the next two years.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be replacing bridges, removing left exits and changing the configuration of the loop ramps.
They say when it’s done, it will relieve congestion.
MoDOT says this will affect about 120,000 I-70 commuters and 97,000 I-435 commuters every weekday.
Later on Thursday, there will be one lane of eastbound I-70 closed from 18th Street to Cleveland Avenue.
Crews will start putting up signage about the upcoming construction, getting blockades ready and staging equipment.
There will be even more lane closures along I-70 on Sunday. Then, next week is when the real headaches begin.
Ramps from Manchester Trafficway to I-70 will close Monday and remain closed until December 2020.
Next Wednesday and Thursday, the westbound I-70 loop ramp to southbound I-435 will close as well as the eastbound I-70 loop to northbound I-435.
There will be many other closures as this project goes on near the interchange, on Blue Parkway and even by the Truman Sports Complex.
MoDOT traffic engineers say most of the time the detours will only add about five minutes to your commute, but that all depends on the time you’re driving through and where exactly you’re going.
