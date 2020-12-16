KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two woman were seriously hurt following a crash at 84th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. The driver who caused the wreck ran off and has not yet been found.
Police say a 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after her car flipped.
Police say a black Ford Explorer was northbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a silver Chevy passenger car head-on. The woman in the Chevy was rushed to the hospital where she had to intubated. Police say her injuries are life-threatening. She was the sole occupant of her car.
The Explorer had two people inside. They say the woman in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver, a man, ran off. The Explorer came to rest perfectly parallel to the curb of the far-right southbound lane, facing southbound, having spun itself following the collision.
A neighbor’s Ring doorbell showed several people running to the Chevy that had flipped, apparently to try to help the woman inside. It did not capture the wreck moments before or the man running off.
In an attempt to determine why the man ran, KCTV5 asked police if it was stolen. They could not say for sure but said it had not been reported stolen.
