KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Two separate water main breaks have left some in the metro area with low water pressure.
KC Water confirms a 24-inch main break happened in the 3300 block of Coleman and a 12-inch break happened at 130th and State Line.
They initially broke around 4:20 a.m.
It's unknown if the breaks are weather related. It's also unknown how many are impacted by the breaks.
A number of residents called into KCTV5 and posted on social media about the water pressure issues.
The water department says they are working quickly to resolve the issues.
Due to water main break, Waldo Community Branch will not be open Sunday, February 11. All other Library locations will open as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/bR11XMwH9C— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) February 10, 2019
