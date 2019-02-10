Water main break
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Two separate water main breaks have left some in the metro area with low water pressure.

KC Water confirms a 24-inch main break happened in the 3300 block of Coleman and a 12-inch break happened at 130th and State Line.

They initially broke around 4:20 a.m.

It's unknown if the breaks are weather related. It's also unknown how many are impacted by the breaks. 

A number of residents called into KCTV5 and posted on social media about the water pressure issues.

The water department says they are working quickly to resolve the issues.

