KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in KCK.
At about 12:58 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of N. 64th Terr. on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found two black males who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced deceased and the other victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
