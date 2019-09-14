JACKSON CO. MO (KCTV) - A man and woman were seriously injured in an accident in rural Jackson Co. early Saturday morning.
At about 1:26 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to Route F at S. Faulkenberry Rd. in rural Jackson Co. on a crash.
When they arrived, they found one vehicle had traveled off the right side of the road, struck an arrow sign, continued down an embankment and struck a tree before overturning.
32-year-old Byron Nichols and 30-year-old Kellie Iiams were seriously injured in the crash.
They were not wearing seatbelts.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
