KANSAS CITY, MO. -- Two people were left with serious injuries following a shooting in the 7000 block of S. Benton Boulevard.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Police say there was a party going on at a home in the area.
An argument ensued, leading to gunfire. Two people were struck.
There's no immediate information about suspects.
