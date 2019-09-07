CALDWELL CO. MO (KCTV) - Two people were seriously injured after being thrown from the motorcycle they were riding on when it crashed.
At about 2:27 a.m. early Saturday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Fawn Lake Dr. in Hide Away Lake, 1 mile south of Polo on an accident involving a motorcycle.
35-year-old Dustin Cope and 32-year-old Andrea Demboski, both from Excelsior Springs, were seriously injured in the crash.
Police determined that the motorcycle was going northbound on Fawn Lake Dr. when it began to slide on gravel, causing Cope to lose control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle overturned onto its left side and ejected both Cope and Demboski. The bike then came to rest on its drivers side facing north.
No other vehicles were involved.
