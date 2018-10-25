KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Royals have been named finalist for American League Rawlings Gold Glove awards.
Leftfielder Alex Gordon and Catcher Salvador Perez have been named finalist for their outstanding play at their positions through the 2018 season.
In the outfield, Gordon boasted a .993 fielding percentage through 136 games. Gordon is nominated alongside the New York Yankees Brett Gardner and the Boston Red Sox Andrew Benintendi.
Should Gordon win, this would make his sixth. The only other Royal to win more Gold Glove awards was eight-time winner, Frank White.
Behind home plate, Perez holds a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage through 99 games. Perez is nominated with the Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes and the Houston Astros Martin Maldonado.
Notably former Royal, Lorenzo Cain, was nominated for the National League Gold Glove for centerfield.
The winners will be voted on by MLB managers and coaches. The results will be announced on Nov. 4.
