KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after two people were shot late Saturday night in KCK.
At about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 49th St. and Dixie Ct. on a double shooting.
Two people were injured, and one person was still in the hospital as of Sunday morning.
The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
Police are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.