JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Two people were killed and one person was injured after their motorcycles hit a deer that had run onto the highway.
At about 9:25 p.m. on Saturday night, Kansas Highway Patrol responded to I-35 northbound, just north of 167th St. in Gardner on an accident involving two motorcycles.
According to the Highway Patrol crash report, a motorcycle was driving northbound on I-35 when a deer ran onto the highway. The motorcycle struck the deer, then struck the guardrail.
37-year-old Jason Huen and 27-year-old Julie Huen, both from Gardner, were thrown from the motorcycle and died.
A second motorcycle, driven by 22-year-old Kevin Watkins, from Florissant, MO, was behind the first motorcycle and struck debris from the deer after the first crash.
Watkins had minor injuries falling after the crash.
All three motorcycle riders were wearing helmets and eye protection.
