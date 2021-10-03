CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night on Interstate 49 south of Harrisonville.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to the area of I-49 and 307th after getting a call about two people being shot in a car on I-49 Northbound.
When they arrived on scene, they found a car with apparent bullet holes in the side and two victims with gunshot injuries.
The two victims, a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman from Carthage, were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday, one victim had been released and one was still hospitalized.
Two people from Grand Prairie, Texas were arrested and charged for the shooting.
Kawnn Parrish, 29, and Colleen Riley, 28, face criminal charges for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the first degree, and accessory armed criminal action.
Neither have been granted a bond, and both are in custody at the Cass County Jail.
