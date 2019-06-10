FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With school shootings becoming more widespread across the nation, some students are questioning their own safety while at school.
The problem has become so widespread, some are coming up with their own security plans.
That’s what two Park Hill students did as a Girl Scout project.
The Girl Scout Silver Award is the Highest Award that a Girl Scout Cadette, grades 6-8, can earn.
Anna Gust and Evelyn Miller, who just finished their 7th grade year, wanted to feel safer at school.
So, they spent time meeting with Park Hill School District’s safety administrative staff to collaborate and develop a plan for their project.
The girl scouts reviewed the districts emergency response plan and found some inconsistencies.
So, they took it into their own hands to find ways they could improve it.
They spent time visiting ten different elementary schools.
The two girl scouts inspected every single classroom door to see if they had window coverings – these are important, so a gunman can’t look inside. The idea is if they can’t see, they’ll move on.
They found that some classrooms did not have window coverings, while used either fabric or paper.
They checked door magnets, which lock the doors if need be and found every door did have one.
The girls also inspected emergency bags located in classrooms. While each classroom had them, most of them were missing items like first aid kits, batteries for the flashlights that were inside, or response plans.
The girl scouts put together this list of recommended items which the school district will be using to improve their E-bags across the district.
Typically, it requires just 50 hours to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award but these girls each put in over 75 hours.
“We’ve impacted a lot of people and that’s a huge accomplishment,” said Gust and Miller. “And that’s one of the things I’ll forever remember within our district, within our community.”
The data that Gust and Miller collected was distributed to all seventeen schools located in the Park Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.