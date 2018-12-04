It’s safe to say the “snow drought” in Kansas City appears over! Tuesday, we got our 6th measurable snowfall of the 2018-2019 season. Last year at this time, it had not snowed yet.
Our biggest snow of the season came during the blizzard when 5.8 inches of snow fell. So, the other five snows have produced just over two inches of snow or less than a half inch of snow each time. That’s now a lot but proves this year’s Winter-like weather pattern has been active. Check out the satellite snapshot I grabbed this evening. There are two more snow producing systems.
A fast-moving system over Canada is foretasted to race through the Missouri Valley and produce a couple of inches of snow east of Kansas City. Meantime, here in the metro we could see less than an inch of snow. But the timing is inopportune as it appears to move through during the height of Thursday morning’s rush hour. Slick streets will be possible for a few hours Thursday morning.
Go back and look at the map again. See the storm labeled Saturday, Potential Snow & Ice Maker. This storm must be watched carefully. Right now, it appears it will follow the upper level wind flow and lumber across the southern plains. The storm is already well defined on satellite and is forecast to bring heavy rain to southern California. This storm will have ample moisture to work with and you can see on the map below should spread a large area of rain, ice and snow from Oklahoma & Arkansas northward into southern Kansas and southern Missouri.
The high-pressure area over Iowa and the track the low-pressure area over east Texas are key to our forecast for Saturday. The high-pressure area will funnel dry air into Kansas City making it difficult for the moisture from the storm to spread into our region. At the same time, the most likely area for precipitation will be near and north of the low-pressure area. At this time, it appears snow showers will be possible near Pleasanton, KS and Clinton, Missouri. The bigger impact we get from the storm is extensive cloud cover and a cold northeast wind that will hold our highs in the low 30s.
We must watch this storm closely, if the path shifts 100 miles north then parts of the metro Kansas City would see snow Saturday. It won’t happen right? Well no one thought the snow drought would end this soon, this suddenly. Just saying.
