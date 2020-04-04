LANSING, KS. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Department of Corrections said Saturday evening that a fourth prison employee and an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff member is a male over the age of 20 and the inmate is a male over 50 years old, the state said.
“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Jeff Zmuda, secretary of KDOC said. “We appreciate the continued support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times.”
Those additional steps include:
- Staffing has been modified due to absences.
- There will be a reduced movement of inmates.
- Movement to recreation areas and jobs will occur in groups or cohorts from the same unit.
Earlier this week, three employees tested positive.
