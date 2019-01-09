Two MoDOT crew members struck by vehicle in work zone

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Two MoDOT maintenance workers have injuries after a driver struck them in a work zone, police say.
Wednesday morning, near 169 Highway on Route KK in Clay County, MoDOT crew members were collecting highway signs when a driver struck one of the crew members with their vehicle. Police say that crew member was briefly pinned beneath the vehicle.
Authorities say that other crew members that were on the scene were able to remove the vehicle off of the crew member.
Reports also say that a second crew member was injured when the driver of the vehicle struck the maintenance truck in which the crew member was sitting in.
Both crew members were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. Police say that they believe their injuries are not life-threatening.
MoDOT would like to remind drivers to pay close attention while behind the wheel when construction is going on, slow down and eliminate all driving distractions.
