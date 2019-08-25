KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Two men were shot and killed near the Power and Light district early Sunday morning.
At about 2:15 a.m., officers working around the Power and Light district heard the sound of gunfire just north in the 1200 block of Walnut.
Officers ran to the scene and found two adult males shot in front of a vacant business.
The officers rendered aid to the two victims until EMS took over, where they declared one man dead at the scene.
The other victim was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead shortly after arrival.
Police have identified the two men killed as 22-year-old Leovardo Moreno Jr. and 28-year-old Austin Quijas.
Witnesses indicate there was a group of people, including the two victims, walking northbound on Walnut when an unknown vehicle pulled along side the group.
Someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the group, striking the two victims.
There were numerous people in the vicinity of the blocks surrounding this shooting.
Detectives are still gathering information and talking to people involved to gather any suspect and vehicle description.
The motive is not yet known at this time, but preliminary information indicates this was not believed to be a random shooting.
If anyone saw or heard anything or knows anything about the case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
