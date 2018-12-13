LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Two Lee's Summit police officers helped rescue a person inside a burning home early Thursday morning.
The resident was unable to escape after waking up in a smoke-filled bedroom.
Firefighters were called about 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Fernwood Circle. When the crews arrived, smoke was visible from the outside of the one-story duplex.
The homeowner came home from work and was met by the heavy smoke as they tried to open the front door. They rushed to a neighbor’s unit to alert them to the fire and called 911 to report a person was still inside.
Firefighters say the resident was able to push out a window and two Lee’s Summit police officers assisted them to safety.
After firefighters entered the duplex, they were able to extinguish the fire in the living room. A search of the duplex confirmed everyone was out.
Crews did find two dogs that did not survive the fire.
The fire was under control in about 3:30 a.m.
Fire damage was contained to the living room with heavy heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the unit, with the exception of the bedroom that had the door closed during the fire. There was no damage to the neighboring unit of the duplex and it was able to be reoccupied.
Investigators say the fire originated near a couch in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
