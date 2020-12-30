GENERIC: Kansas coronavirus, COVID-19
TOPEKA, KS (AP/KCTV) - People in two Kansas counties will not be required to wear masks, even as coronavirus cases are surging. 

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that county commissioners in Brown and Jackson counties argued that they had weathered a wave of infections and dropped mandates requiring people to wear masks.

Both counties are in the northeastern part of Kansas.

