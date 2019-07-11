KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Cesar Chavez mural and WESTSIDE mural have been damaged Thursday.
According to the Westside Community Action Network Center Facebook page, the Cesar Chavez mural located at Avenida Cesar E Chavez and Jarboe Street was damaged.
The post also states that the WESTSIDE mural located on 17th Street and Washington was also damaged.
Neighbors are still trying to find the spray-painter. In the mean time, they've tracked down the original artist to help make repairs.
Officers have been notified, but they are asking that if anyone has information about the murals, you are asked to contact the Westside Community Action Network Center at 816-842-1298.
