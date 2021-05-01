KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officers are investigating an overnight double murder shooting of two juveniles near 8th and Olive.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 8th and Olive on sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, two victims were located outside of their apartment. The victims were two juveniles who had just left late night Ramadan services.
Police believe the shooting to be a domestic incident.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.
There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. If you have information please call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.