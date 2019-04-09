KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.
Police spotted a suspect wanted in a March 30 shooting at McDonald’s on Linwood Boulevard and Main Street. According to police, the suspect fired shots into the restaurant trying to hit his girlfriend and struck a 15-year-old boy.
A chase initiated about 4:35 a.m. on U.S. Highway 71 and 31st Street after police say they spotted one of the suspects. Speeds reached as high as 100 mph. The chase crossed over state lines into Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department helped with the chase through a stretch of Interstate 635.
The chase then went back into Kansas City and then north to Riverside. That’s when the chase slowed down to 10 mph over the Broadway Bridge.
The suspect then moved on to eastbound Interstate 70, that’s where the vehicle lost a rim.
The chase came to an end on I-70 and 22nd Street after the vehicle was no longer drivable. Police used stop sticks to on the vehicle.
No one was injured.
