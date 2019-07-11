KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- David Edwards said he and his brother Dennis grew up stocking groceries and selling candy for a penny inside their family’s market. Dennis was killed inside the same store as he was trying to keep their family owned business alive and save someone else.
Before a heartbroken crowd gathered for Thursday night’s vigil to honor Dennis Edwards and Lachell Day, David shared why his brother Dennis was loved by his family, neighbors and customers of Edwards Corner Deli.
If someone couldn’t pay, Dennis wouldn’t let them leave hungry.
“He would say get what you need. He had a little book he wrote it in and people paid him. If they didn’t, he said, ‘well, my loss, at least I paid it forward,’” David said.
Witnesses said Dennis was killed trying to protect neighbor Lachelle Day.
“He had a heart. He never believed in touching a woman,” David said.
Family members said a man shot Day inside the deli around 3 Wednesday afternoon.
“She was very happy. Very outgoing. Very outgoing person,” Lolita Copes, Lachell Day’s sister, said.
“He yelled at him from what I heard. He was actually outside trying to lock the door. He was trying to hold the door. The key was in the door and it was bent. I have the key,” David said.
The place where Dennis died holds so many memories. The family lived above the market when it first opened in 1959.
When Dennis’ daughter found an old picture of the brothers when they were young boys, David remembered the good times spent making their mother, Betty June and father, Cedric Edwards proud.
“I love you. This is us when we were kids,” David said. “That’s me and that’s Dennis.”
Police initially thought Day died at the scene. Thursday, they said she was rushed to the hospital with a faint pulse, and Thursday night, family members told KCTV5 News Day passed away.
Police shot the suspect yesterday before he was taken into custody.
