KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two dogs were injured by the result of a shooting on the 2000 block of N. 57th Street.
According to police, the dogs were inside the home when the shooting occurred.
The people living inside the home did not provide any details regarding the shooting.
One witness says, the shooters were two black males in a silver four-door vehicle.
The dogs were taken to the vet by a neighbor.
Officials also say guns, body armor, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the scene as a result of a search warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.