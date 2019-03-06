ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) – Two companies in Kansas were indicted Wednesday on federal charges of safety violations that caused a greenish-yellow toxic chlorine gas cloud to form over the city of Atchinson in October 2016, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
The indictment alleges more than 140 people had to have medical attention after 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite to form a toxic cloud that covered the city of Atchinson for 45 minutes until emergency personnel arrived.
Midwest Grain Products, Inc., of Atchison, Kansas, Harcros Chemicals, Inc., of Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with Clean Air Act violations that put the public in danger.
The indictment alleges that on October 21, 2016, a driver for Harcros pulled a truck into Midwest Grain’s facility in Atchison to deliver sulfuric acid.
An operator for Midwest Grain helped the driver access the transfer equipment.
When the driver mistakenly connected the sulfuric acid line to the sodium hypochlorite line, toxic gas began to form.
The indictment alleges both men violated safety rules by failing to verify that the connection was correct and failing to monitor the transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.