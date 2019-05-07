KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police have arrested at least two people after a chase in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon.
The chase started at Truman and Woodland around 2:10 p.m. and then ended at Linwood and Troost around 2:20 p.m.
Police said that an investigation determined that officers were attempting to stop a tan Toyota Corolla, which had been reported as a suspect vehicle in a robbery and carjacking, in the area of 22nd and 71 Highway.
The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was started.
The suspect vehicle sideswiped a dump truck while northbound in the area of 34th and Troost then the vehicle slid out of control into a building at Linwood and Troost, at which time the suspect ran on foot, but was captured by officers after a short foot chase.
A juvenile female passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
