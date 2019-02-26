KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people have been arrested after a short police chase ends in Lee's Summit.
Kansas City police say officers saw a vehicle about 10 p.m. Monday that matched the suspect vehicle in an aggravated assault the previous day.
The driver began speeding east on Bannister Road near James A. Reed Road.
Outside agencies responded to assist and stop sticks were successfully deployed by Lake Lotawana police near Colburn and Howard roads in Lee’s Summit.
After striking the stop sticks, the suspect vehicle stopped and both occupants were taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries reported.
