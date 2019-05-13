KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two people inside a stolen car were arrested after a rush-hour chase.
Police spotted the car in south Kansas City and the driver took off, almost hitting two construction workers.
It sped across the state line into Overland Park, before doubling back into Missouri.
The driver finally stopped after running off the road in Hickman Mills.
A man and a woman were arrested.
