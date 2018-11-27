KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire at 85th and Oldham, Tuesday morning.
Around six adults and three pets made it out of the house unharmed.
Though the official cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a man who escaped the fire says they went to bed with the fireplace on.
Flames shot through the roof of the Kansas City home as firefighters worked to knock them down.
It wasn’t even an hour earlier when Ed Nash was woken up by one of his housemates to the terrifying situation.
“She was telling everybody, get out, get out the house is on fire,” said Nash.
He said the home was filled with smoke as they rushed to get all six people, including two dogs and a cat to safety.
“You couldn’t see three feet in front of you,” said Nash.
Crews battled the flames and smoke for nearly an hour, but the fire wasn’t the only thing they were fighting; cold temperatures made it a challenge.
Nash says the cause was likely due to the fireplace.
“It’s just a regular fireplace, it doesn’t use gas or anything,” he said. “I don’t know, I guess it got too hot and it messed with the fire box or something.”
Fire officials warn if you burn a lot, make sure you’ve properly had the chimney cleaned out.
“I’m just glad everybody got out safely,” said Nash. “Thank god.”
This ended up being a two-alarm fire.
Raytown firefighters came in to assist KCFD.
