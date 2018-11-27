KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A two-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
It happened near 85th and Oldham.
According to a person living at the home six people and three pets were inside and all made it out safely.
Flames shot out of the top of the house.
Roads had to be closed down in the area.
Crews are now investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.