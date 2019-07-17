KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A killer is on the loose after shooting two 19-year-old men overnight in Kansas City, Missouri, killing one of them, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers responded around 10:51 p.m. to Blue Ridge Boulevard and 81st Terrace in response to a drive-by shooting. Police said the two men were driving in that area when another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire.
One of the men drove the vehicle to the emergency room at Research Medical Center, where the passenger was pronounced dead. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Later on Wednesday, the deceased victim was identified as Dillon Hatcher of Kansas City.
Police said they have no information on the suspect, who remains at large. There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-447-8477.
