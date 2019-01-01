TV, broadband bills may creep up

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to watch your spending, you will want to keep a close eye on that cable bill.
Most of the big cable providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon are hiking prices, but are doing it in the very fine print. Maybe a few bucks here and there, you don’t realize you basically are paying for an extra month of cable by the end of the year.
Some of the most common places to look for those price hikes are broadcast TV fee for local channels, regional sports network fees that carry your home pro sports’ team’s games, TV tuner box and modem rental fee.
This is all on top of what will probably be a bump in cost on your programming bundle.
More and more people are fed up with the cable bill and are turning to streaming services; four times as many people subscribing than just a few years ago.
In fact, millions of Americans are dumping cable all together. Hundreds of thousands of customers dropped their cable during just the past few months and estimates project more than 30 million people will ditch cable during 2019.
For more info on how to spot those cable hikes in your bill and what your options are if you do decide to ditch it, click here.
