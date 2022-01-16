Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee, who had strong ties to Kansas City, dies at 102

KANSAS CITY, MO (Gray News/KCTV5) - Tuskegee Airman Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.
He was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
He died in his sleep with “his right hand over his heart,” his youngest daughter said in a statement.
Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3GLNbfRHs7— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 16, 2022
“Today, we lost an America hero,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a tweet. “While I am saddened by his loss, I’m also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy and his character. Rest in Peace, General.”
McGee was a decorated veteran who flew 409 combat missions during his career.
In June 2021, the General Aviation Terminal at Charles Be Wheeler Downtown Airport was renamed the Charles E. McGee General Aviation Terminal.
He managed the downtown airport from 1980-1982 and served on the Kansas City Aviation Department's Aviation Advisory Council.
He was part of the successful all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, a group that was highly influential in the civil rights movement.
