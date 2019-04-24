KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will discuss the opioid crisis at an Atlanta summit.
The White House announced the April 24 appearance at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit on Twitter saying the Trumps will speak "about their fight to end the opioid crisTuesdayis in America."
Trump has declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and is spending billions of dollars to combat it. Opioid abuse claimed nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017.
The first lady focuses on opioids in her national campaign to help children be their best.
The four-day drug abuse summit attracts a range of interested parties, including medical professionals, public health and elected officials, and others.
This comes as the opioid crisis continues to get worse in the Kansas City area.
Police in Leavenworth, Kansas, are focusing on arresting and prosecuting the people dealing drugs. But, they’re only scratching the surface.
Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says the opioid epidemic became a problem in Leavenworth about five years ago. He says they’ve been seeing the effects of it on the community ever since. Even though violent crime has gone down in the city, property crimes have gone up. Police attribute those to people getting desperate for drug money.
Late last year, a man was trying to rob a 74-year-old woman’s home in Leavenworth and was then shot to death. The suspect’s family wasn’t surprised he was addicted to heroin and would do anything for more drugs.
Kitchens says the problem is not any better.
“In fact, in the last few months we’ve seen a slight uptick in overdose from what we think is an opioid source,” Kitchens said. “What we’re dealing with now is not simply the opioids but for example it’s laced with fentanyl. And that is an indication of us that it’s getting worse and more critical for the people that are suffering with the addiction.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates an average of 130 Americans die everyday of an opioid overdose.
The Department of Justice is taking a hard stance on prosecuting dealers. One Tuesday, a San Diego man was found guilty of federal charges related to a man’s fentanyl overdose. Click here to read more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.