(KCTV/CBS) --- President Donald Trump urged Republicans to stay "UNITED" on abortion in series of tweets late Saturday night and wrote that he is "strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother."
The tweets come just days after Missouri and other states passed abortion laws.
Missouri’s Republican-led House on Friday passed sweeping legislation designed to survive court challenges, which would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.
If enacted, the ban would be among the most restrictive in the U.S. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Trump tweeted on Saturday "we have come very far in the last two years" by appointing 105 federal judges, but "we must stick together and win ... for Life in 2020."
"If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!" Mr. Trump wrote.
The tweet did not mention the Alabama or Missouri laws by name.
