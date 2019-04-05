KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A majority of registered voters polled in Missouri and Kansas support President Donald Trump, the latest Morning Consult poll shows.
Trump is approved by 52 percent of respondents in both Kansas and Missouri. His net approval rating in Kansas is eight points, while it is seven points in Missouri.
In Kansas, it's the strongest support Trump has received since October 2018, when his approval rating was at 52 percent. It dipped below 50 percent at the beginning of the year.
Trump has received a similar bounce of support in Missouri. His approval rating in the "Show Me State" dropped to 47 percent in January.
Morning Consult surveys over 5,000 registered voters on a daily basis.
You can see his full approval ratings here.
