WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoke directly with the President.
Trump said Tuesday that he was "not happy" with the tentative deal reached by congressional negotiators late Monday night that falls far short of his original demands.
Congress faces a deadline to get a deal passed and signed by Trump before Friday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
