Trump asks China to remove all agricultural tariffs on US

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump asked China in a tweet Friday to lift all of its tariffs on American agricultural products, pointing to his decision to delay a second round of tariffs and to improving trade relations with China.
"I have asked China to immediately remove all Tariffs on our agricultural products (including beef, pork, etc.) based on the fact that we are moving along nicely with Trade discussions," he tweeted Friday, adding, "and I did not increase their second traunch of Tariffs to 25% on March 1st. This is very important for our great farmers - and me!"
....and I did not increase their second traunch of Tariffs to 25% on March 1st. This is very important for our great farmers - and me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019
Trump had announced the decision to delay the tariffs, as well as a planned summit to wrap up the trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, in a tweet Sunday. The tariffs had been set to go into effect Friday if no trade deal were reached.
I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019
....productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019
China is the United States' second largest agricultural market, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative. US agricultural exports to China hit $20 billion in 2017, with soybeans, the largest sole export, accounting for $12 billion.
Trump on Sunday had lauded "substantial progress" in the talks covering "important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues" and resulting in "a very good weekend for U.S. & China!"
Trump's request Friday came following his decision to walk away from negotiations with North Korea at a summit in Vietnam on Thursday, alleging that leader Kim Jong Un had insisted on full sanctions relief in exchange for partial denuclearization in an unacceptable offer.
Trump had characterized his relationship with Xi as positive and beneficial leading into the summit with North Korea in a tweet earlier Sunday.
"President Xi of China has been very helpful in his support of my meeting with Kim Jong Un," he tweeted. "The last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door. Sanctions placed on the border by China and Russia have been very helpful. Great relationship with Chairman Kim!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.