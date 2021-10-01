KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local hospital system is rebranding and dropping part of its name.
University Health, formerly known as Truman Medical Centers/University Health, announced the name change on Friday. They say the move to just University Health is to reminds the community that it is an academic medical center.
“We consistently attract and retain the brightest minds and biggest hearts who are committed to teaching the next generation of doctors and clinicians,” said Charlie Shields, University Health President and CEO. “For our patients, this means a team of experts - doctors, residents, and other healthcare professionals - all working together towards the best possible outcome.”
According to a release from the hospital, it serves as the primary teaching hospital for the UMKC Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dentistry.
While the name University Health already appears on many buildings and clinics, this rebrand will bring all facilities in the organization under the same umbrella.
But Truman Medical will still be associated with the health system. The downtown campus will be known as University Health Truman Medical Center, while the eastern Jackson County campus will be University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
