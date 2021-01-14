ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -- If you noticed the wind pushing your car around Thursday, imagine what driving is like for a semi truck.
A trucker's job is never easy, especially on a day like today.
Nehemiah Robenstine welcomed a break from the road when he pulled off I-70 at a public rest area near Odessa.
"It can get hairy out there," he said, referencing the heavy gusts of wind whipping across the highway.
Other drivers noticed it, too. Jeff Harris recalled seeing a truck that had been blown out of its lane a few days earlier in Wyoming.
"It'll push you off in the ditch if you ain't careful," he said.
Robenstine described driving in wind like a rough dirt road.
"When that wind hits you, more than likely you'll go off to the side because you don't have much control," he said. "If you've ever driven into the rut where it jerks the wheel. It's like that only it's constant and there's no avoiding it."
Robenstine said drivers should avoid cruising alongside large trucks. He said if they have to pass, they should try and do so quickly.
