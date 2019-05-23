The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent Thursday, May 23, 2019, from a tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A wall is collapsed in Jefferson City, Missouri on Thursday May 23, 2019. The U.S. National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.
Crews use heavy equipment to push and lift downed power lines, twisted metal and other debris from Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
This image provided by John Dolson shows the damage of a car dealership in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23, 2019, from an apparent tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A car is trapped under the fallen metal roof of the Break Time gas station and convenience store in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A destroyed sign for a car wash is seen in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The heavily damaged gas station is at background. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
Downed power lines stretch into a street in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night -- part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
"We were all in the basement and having gone through tornadoes before I know when it arrived and left. The distinguished sound you always hear people say and as I've heard before. It sounds like a train coming," Cunningham said.
PHOTOS: Tornado causes heavy damage in Missouri's capital city
1 of 32
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent Thursday, May 23, 2019, from a tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A wall is collapsed in Jefferson City, Missouri on Thursday May 23, 2019. The U.S. National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Crews use heavy equipment to push and lift downed power lines, twisted metal and other debris from Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
This image provided by John Dolson shows the damage of a car dealership in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
(John Dolson via AP)
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23, 2019, from an apparent tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
A car is trapped under the fallen metal roof of the Break Time gas station and convenience store in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A destroyed sign for a car wash is seen in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The heavily damaged gas station is at background. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Downed power lines stretch into a street in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night -- part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
Missouri Public Safety
At least 29 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
In Jefferson City, the tornado's funnel was wider than its height, and hit shortly before midnight Wednesday, sending debris as high as 13,000 feet into the air, the weather service said.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
Trees and poles were snapped and tossed like toys. Cars were overturned at a local dealership.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
The tornado caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
The tornado near Jefferson City sent debris 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
The tornado hit Jefferson City just before midnight. No fatalities have been reported in the city of about 43,000 people, police Lt. David Williams said.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
Eric Cunningham told CNN: "Catastrophic damage across the city in particular along highway 54 and 50/63. Trees were stripped, light poles were snapped and tossed like toys."
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
Aaliyah Caldwell was in bed when an alert on her iPhone said there was a tornado near her apartment. Shortly afterward, her window blew out.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
"We were all in the basement and having gone through tornadoes before I know when it arrived and left. The distinguished sound you always hear people say and as I've heard before. It sounds like a train coming," Cunningham said.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
"I heard the two rounds of sirens, so I was up and went to take a look. I saw a bright blue flash across town from a power line and headed to a lower level," Shults told CNN.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
Wesley Shults told CNN: "I live a block away from the main track of the tornado."
Wesley Shults/Twitter
(CNN) -- David Bell was in his truck on the side of the highway when a tornado hit Missouri's capital of Jefferson City. As the winds shrieked around him, houses collapsed, transformers blew out in flashes and trees snapped.
Inside Bell's truck, his windscreen shattered as he sat in stunned silence, watching through the gaping hole as debris flew. Part of a house was blown underneath his trailer, he said.
Bell had pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 54 with 44,500 pounds of soda in his trailer after the weather alert went off on his phone, not knowing he'd be in the path of the storm.
"I don't even know how to explain it," he said. "I watched a bunch of transformers blown. Houses next to me completely obliterated. A house halfway underneath my trailer."
During those few moments, he thought about his family and whether he'd see them again, he said.
"That storm picked me up and slammed me down like I was nothing but a soda can," he told CNN's John Berman Thursday.
"I'm still a little shook up, I ain't gonna lie," he said. "I saw signs flying. I saw signs lay over. And then all I could do is brace myself for the impact. It seemed like it lasted forever."
The tornado damaged Bell's truck, and he had to cut his seat belt using a pocket knife and climb out through the broken windshield. He suffered cuts to his face and elbows.
"It definitely gave me a new outlook on life," he said, his voice shaking. "Very grateful that I'm alive. I should have been smarter and heeded the warnings. I'm just glad God was with me tonight."
After a wrecker picks up his truck, he'll go home to Eldon, Missouri, he said.
'Mom, there's a tornado'
Jefferson City resident Cindy Sandoval-Jakobsen had just taken her daughter to her room when the tornado hit, blowing out her windows and smashing a tree though her front door.
"The wind came. She said, 'Mom, there's a tornado,'" Sandoval-Jakobsen said of her daughter. "We got in the bathroom -- that's the only place that has no windows. When it hit -- I'm from Southern California -- it felt like an earthquake."
First responders rushed into the house shortly afterward and she told them they were OK.
'A balcony -- it's on my mom's car now'
In a video filmed while surveying the destruction in the same city, Kayleigh De Rosa said parts of her house moved.
"So this is where we used to have a balcony -- it's on my mom's car now. They're completely totaled," she said in the video. "This is our next-door neighbor's. As you can see over here, the bedroom window and everything, it's completely blown through, bricks everywhere. My house, the balcony is now on my mom and boyfriend's cars."
But her family was safe, she said.
'Like one of those ... natural disaster movies'
Aaliyah Caldwell was in bed when she got an alert on her iPhone that there was a tornado near her apartment. Shortly afterward, her window blew out.
While her apartment was not damaged, the one above it was destroyed, along with a nearby gas station and a fast-food restaurant, she said.
Walking outside "was like a horror film. Like one of those natural disaster movies," she said. "I'm from St. Louis. This is my first tornado. This is the first time I've ever experienced this. My friends and I thought it was a joke."
Hours later, she was still in shock.
"Wow, did this really just happen to me?" she asked.
No fatalities have been reported in the city of about 43,000 people, police Lt. David Williams said early Thursday.
"We are still working very hard to identify any injured people and any places that we need to put more additional personnel," he said.
Before the tornado hit, the weather service issued an urgent warning. "Violent tornado confirmed — shelter now!" it tweeted.
At least 29 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.