KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- A semi-truck fire, stoked by the wind, turned the truck and trailer to little more than a scorch mark on the side of Kansas Highway 7.
It happened near State Avenue about 11 a.m. Monday.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but northbound K-7 was closed for some time before they could clear the scene.
