KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A pedestrian was critically injured Friday morning in KCK, with the driver of the vehicle fleeing the scene afterward.
Police responded around 9:30 a.m. to North 10th Street near Ford Avenue in response to a pedestrian accident. Police said a pickup truck hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound, then fled the scene. There is no further description of the pickup.
The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
