Truck did not stop after clipping power line

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an accident that resulted in the destruction of at least two power poles.
The accident happened shortly after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of East 110th Terrace and Holmes Road.
A large truck travelling northbound on Holmes Road clipped at least one power line cracking one pole and breaking another in half.
Witnesses say the truck did not stop after the accident.
Power lines are down in the area, and police have blocked off Holmes Road from 110th Street south to 110th Terrace.
