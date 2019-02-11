KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Northeast Kansas City residents: Stop if you've heard this one before - a truck got stuck under the overpass at Independence and Wilson Road.
Nicknamed the "truck catcher," it happened again on Monday.
There were no injuries reported after a semi got stuck under the overpass.
Back in December, crews installed new signs warning truckers about the 12-foot overpass.
Still, at least in this case, the signs were not enough to prevent this incident.
