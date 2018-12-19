FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- These days say “winter is coming” and someone would think you were talking about the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.
But not this time, because winter really is coming -- on Friday. The solstice arrives at 4:23 p.m. in Kansas City. At that exact moment, the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn churning out its maximum energy over the southern hemisphere.
That means summer for the southern hemisphere, winter for the northern hemisphere, including Kansas City.
Yes, winter and our coldest -- based on climatology -- temperatures of the season. The graphic below might do more to freeze your toes than warm your heart. The toughest part of Winter, on average comes between Jan. 10 and the end of the month.
That’s what it’s supposed to be like. The figures in the above graphic are average temperatures based on readings between 1981 and 2010.
But Climate Central, a group of scientists and journalists who are studying and reporting on climate change have noticed a troubling trend. While December and Christmas conjure up images of sipping hot cocoa after a cold night of sledding, Climate Central released data that shows, since 1970, Kansas City’s average temperatures on Christmas Day has been slowly getting warmer.
Sure, Christmas has been brutally cold (16 below zero in 1983) and snowy (2009) but that can happen in a warming environment.
Warmer temperatures on Christmas day are also a part of the warmer Winter trend we have seen. Average temperatures are a measure of nighttime lows and daytime highs. Added up and averaged together, Kansas City’s winter days are about three and half degrees warmer than they were in the 1970s.
Despite warming Winters, heavy snowfall is still possible, remember the blizzard in November?
Keep in mind a warmer atmosphere has the capacity to hold more moisture, that can lead to more snow. So even when temperatures are trending warmer, snowstorms can happen.
But overall, the amount of snow and when it snows will likely change if greenhouse gases continue to build up in the atmosphere.
A study by the Environmental Protection Agency found the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest are the climate regions seeing the biggest drop in precipitation falling as snow over the last six decades.
Here in Kansas City, we are seeing about 10-percent less snow as compared to rain during the Winter months.
Yes, winter is coming.
Yes, it will be cold and it will likely snow. But if current trends hold true, Kansas City will have another warmer than average winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.