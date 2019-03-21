KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three people were injured Thursday evening following a multi-vehicle crash in the Northland.
The collision involved three vehicles and happened at 6:25 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the flyover from Interstate 635.
Officials at the scene said at least one person was ejected from a vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, and troopers closed northbound lanes of I-29 for their investigation and to clean up debris from the crash.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
