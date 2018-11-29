KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting.
Officers were called about 8 p.m. Thursday to a shooting inside an apartment located at 26th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on the city’s east side.
Authorities said there was one adult male with life threatening injuries and one adult female with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Another adult male, likely from the same shooting, was dropped off by an unknown person at another hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information.
