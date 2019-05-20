OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A local jury is now deciding the fate of a Shawnee Christian school leader accused of being wildly inappropriate with his students.
Dennis Creason’s trial has lasted more than a week and has been very emotional. Jurors heard from five families who claim their children were inappropriately touched a molested by Creason.
The prosecutor said their stories were remarkably similar and that the young girls who were victimized are scared, embarrassed and reluctant to testify in court.
Creason’s defense team describes the accusations he is facing as a terrible game of telephone where parents called each other with gossip and planted ideas in the heads of the girls.
Creason took the stand at the Johnson County Courthouse Monday to explain himself, saying he has close relationships with current and former students and would not harm them.
“There are several alumni students in the room, and in their phones for Robin it says 'Mom 2', for me it says ‘dad2,’” he said. “I love those kids like they're my own.”
Jurors will return to the courthouse Tuesday to resume deliberations.
