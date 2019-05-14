JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A trusted principal and school leader is on trial, accused of groping young female students.
Tuesday, those children and teenage accusers took the stand and told a jury Dennis Creason made them feel uncomfortable and described what allegedly happened on school property.
All of this concerns Oaklawn Christian School, that was a Montessori School where students aren’t as structured as a traditional school.
Female students told the court the principal would find them before classes started or behave inappropriately when others were around.
A 16-year-old told the court, Dennis Creason made her feel uncomfortable.
“Whenever he asked for a hug, he’d hug for an unnecessary amount of the time, and he grabbed my hips and pulled me into his groin,” a student said.
The teenager said Creason stuck his fingers inside a hole in her jeans and rubbed her inner thigh. Other allegations described in court involved students sitting in Creason’s lap and feeling his erection.
“He made me sit in his lap and he touched all over me. He touched my chest, he put his penis on my back, Mr. Dennis. It happened in the brick house by the kitchen,” another student said.
A mother testified that her daughter’s testimony was not the result of student’s gossiping or parental hysteria. She said her daughter reluctantly admitted something happened to her too.
“So, she sat there and looked down at the table and said, ‘he did it to me,’” a mother said speaking about her daughter.
Creason’s lawyer is attempting to paint a picture that parents began gossiping and now impressionable children have been pulled in.
He attempted to reframe any allegation described as fatherly hugging that was widely accepted by other students.
Court is expected to last all week. Stay with KCTV5 News as we keep you posted on what the jury decides.
