KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been a long day at Jackson County Courthouse and cameras weren’t allowed inside for Brandon Howell’s trial. But KCTV5 can tell you it was a packed house.
There was not an open seat as family and friends of the victims sat and listened in the courtroom Wednesday.
Prosecutors have the burden of proving their case.
Family members and neighbors of the victims, police, paramedics and investigators from the crime lab were all called to testify. More than a dozen witnesses in all.
Brandon Howell was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty.
Police said he tried to steal a classic car from an older couple’s home on Woodbridge Lane in September of 2014 in South Kansas City.
Officers said he shot three people and beat up two others during his crime spree and all five people died. Police arrested Howell later that night with a shotgun in his pant leg.
It was an emotion day for people in the crowd because they had to relive what happened.
Graphic crime scene photos were displayed for the jury and a 911 call from a woman who was killed was played.
The court clerk said they’ve blocked off two weeks on the calendar for this trial, but it could be settled before then.
